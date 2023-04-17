1
‘I wanted a man with hairy chest but my husband has none’ – Celestine Donkor details in new book

Celestine Donkor And Hsband 5.png Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor and husband

Mon, 17 Apr 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has revealed that before she got married, she had always desired a husband with a hairy chest.

But subsequently, in a book she co-authored with her husband, Kofi Donkor, titled Beyond the Rhythm, she disclosed that he does not have chest hair.

According to her, she had constantly persuaded him to start using hair growth creams to achieve her desired look, but it landed in zero results.

Despite not meeting her physical criteria, Celestine disclosed that she had found more inward attributes in her husband she admires and deem important.

The musician also noted that her husband's spiritual growth and support meant everything to her and were her biggest attractions.

She revealed that they agreed to get married before even meeting for the first time, after getting connected while Kofi was in Korea.

“I told him I wanted someone I could confidently go to places with. Someone with a hairy chest. Laughs! I wanted my ideal man. But guess what? My man has zero hair so he resorted to buying a hair growth cream and began applying it religiously to grow his chest.

"I laugh when I think about it even till today. All the same, more importantly, I was on fire for God and I had matured so much in Him that meeting someone like my husband who was that interested in my spiritual welfare and growth meant everything to me. That was the biggest attraction for me,” she wrote.

‘Beyond the Rhythm’ offers an insightful glimpse into the couple's life journey and their spiritual growth.

