I wanted to be a lawyer - Jackie Appiah speaks on career choice

Jackie Appiah, Actress

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has revealed that she wanted to pursue a career in the legal profession by reason of her bloodline being predominantly Lawyers as she lays bare the consequences of being famous in her new movie titled ‘Red Carpet’, Purefmonline.com reprorts.

The well-celebrated actress made this revelation on the ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program on Kumasi-based Pure Fm.



Jackie told the host, Hammer Nti that, her dream all along from infancy had been to read and pursue Law.



However, she is much excited at the path her life took, describing it as the best it could have been.

“Even though I come from a family of Lawyers like Joe Appiah, I am living my best life now. I sold my privacy as an actress which comes with it highs and lows but I will choose this profession again should I have the opportunity. This is even what my new movie, ‘Red Carpet’ is about. It shows the life of an artist and our everyday experiences and challenges. Hammer, they need to watch the movie so they can appreciate the detailed insight of our everyday lives as celebrities.”



Jackie Appiah is set to premiere her new ‘Red Carpet’ movie which highlights the risk of being famous as an artist in the Ghanaian and African setting.