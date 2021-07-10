I wanted to open up my territory with the ‘Black Love’ album

Sarkodie, Ghanaian artiste

BET award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie has disclosed he had huge plans to introduce his “Black Love” album into unchartered territories but that failed.

According to him, his plans to promote the album failed because of events beyond his control. Regardless, he believes the album was well accepted.



Sarkodie who had planned to roll out the ‘Black Love’ album in the United States of America said, “I couldn’t promote the album as I wanted.”



Sarkodie who was stuck in the US at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed: “I had plans to promote the album in the US and that was why I was there. I was trying to do so until the COVID-19 struck and we put our plans on hold.”



He noted, however, that the limitation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the album release that much.

“I have a fan base which always streams my songs and it was certain they were going to accept the album but I was looking to open up my territory and go to different places for others to know about Sarkodie and the music.”



Sarkodie’s 15-tracks project, ‘Black Love’ album featured the likes of Idris Elba, Rudeboy, Maleek Berry, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Efya and others.



