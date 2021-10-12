I wanted to quit music – MzVee

MzVee, Ghanaian dancehall songstress

Ghanaian songstress MzVee has disclosed that she wanted to quit music when she got depressed and did not want to see or talk to anyone.

Speaking in an interview on Y 107.9 FM with Kojo Manuel on the ‘Dryve Of Your Lyfe’ show, the ‘Daavi’ hitmaker disclosed she was angry and fighting herself most of the time and wanted to be isolated from people.



“I was fighting myself so much, personally like I just wasn’t a happy person, I was angry most of the time you can’t even explain what that feels like, but I was just angry with myself all the time and did not want to talk to people and smile to people.” She said.



Asked how she survived those moments in her life, she mentioned that she had to speak up to people and talk to people, she also mentioned she got close to her family which really helped a lot.

"I had to start talking, yeah and it was the one thing that helped me the most, I was not really close to family but I got with family.” She added.



The singer expresses how grateful she was coming out of being depressed and wished no other person went through what she had to go through.