I wanted to sue, the rumours were uncomfortable for me and my family – KiDi

Ghanaian musician, KiDi

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi has mentioned how he wanted to go about the rumours which circulated that he was down with a stroke.

According to the highlife singer, he wanted to take legal action against the bloggers who shared such rumours about him.



This was after KiDi, in March 2023, cancelled his North America Tour, explaining to his fans he was dealing with some health issues.



A few days after the tour was cancelled, news flooded social media that the singer was suffering from a stroke thus was in a serious condition.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103.9 and sighted on myjoyonline.com, KiDi stated that when he heard the rumours, he was devastated, which compelled him to call his artiste manager.



He added that he was confused as to why some Ghanaians will go about raising alarms on issues they do not know about and when such actions by Ghanaians will stop.

KiDi said: “When it happened, I called Richie 9CEO of Lynx Entertainment) and asked how many times or for how long will these things happen and we will say it’s nothing? How long will we have to keep doing this? People are taking advantage obviously as you can see. There needs to be some course of action.



“I wanted to take legal action but upon a lot of conversations, I decided to not feed that energy into it too much and that we should just move on from it.”



He also disclosed how such rumours affected his family, his brand and the people around him.



He shared that a lot of people, especially his mother called him to find out if he truly had a stroke and whether he was okay, explaining the whole situation as uncomfortable.



“It was very uncomfortable to me, my family and everyone involved. In the span of like two minutes after seeing the news, my phone started to ring. My mum called; I had spoken to her that mother but she called again because she wanted to be sure I was okay. It was worrying for the brands I work with, my family, and friends from school, it was tough,” he explained.

