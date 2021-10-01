I was Nana Ampadu's music promoter - Asiedu Nketia reveals

The late singer, Nana Ampadu and NDC's Johnson Asiedu Nketia

• Music legend Nana Ampadu passed away earlier this week

• The Highlife legend was 76-years-old



• Mr Aiedu Nketia has disclosed that he was once a music promoter of the singer



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has mourned the late Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, who passed away on September 28, 2021.



Nana Ampadu also known as 'Adwomtofo Nyinaa Hene' translated as ‘The king of all musicians' was a composer of over 800 songs. The former leader of the African Brothers Band, formed in 1963 died at age 76 on Tuesday morning.



According to Mr Asiedu Nketia who disclosed his working relationship with the highlife-great, he was one-time a music promoter for Nana Ampadu.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the Ghanaian politician stated: "As a music promoter, I worked with Nana Ampadu, Alex Konadu, Adofo and other highlife legends in the country before I even came into active politics."



The NDC General Secretary noted that the death of the veteran music came as a shock to him. "I was more worried about Adofo who hasn't been feeling well for some time now only for me to hear of Ampadu's death at the airport, so I was shocked."



The late veteran musician has several songs to his credit.



Popular among them include: 'Oman Bo Adwo', 'Obra', Kofi Nkrabea', 'Susu Ma No Nye Wode', 'Mother', 'Yaa Amponsah'.