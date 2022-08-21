I was advised to enhance my career with ‘Juju’- Krymi makes shocking revelation

Ghanaian Afro-pop artist, Krymi

Musicians using juju to push their careers and sabotage their competitors has become a flip-switch issue within the music industry.

Juju is believed to be derived from the French word joujou (“plaything”), though some sources claim it is from the Hausa language, meaning “fetish” or “evil spirit.”



Juju is practiced in West African countries such as Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana, although its assumptions are shared by most African people.



Many great African musicians have been accused of using it while some have also confessed to using 'Juju'.



It would be recalled that Ghanaian rapper, Tinny, once alleged that some musicians have taken his CD to Benin to invoke charms against his career.



In 2018, Shatta Wale in one of his interviews claimed that he once used juju. Currently, some Ghanaian gospel artistes have also been accused of using 'juju'.

However, Ghanaian Afro-pop artist, Krymi, is the newest musician to openly reveal how his friend tried to convince him into going for ‘Juju’ to enhance his career.



Speaking on Atinka TV, which was monitored by Hot FM, Krymi who was answering a question in line with whether he has heard or encountered any musician using ‘Juju’ before said:



“I have heard these things. If I tell you I have not heard people say it then I will be lying but I have never set my eyes on it before…But somebody told me he can take me to a place where they can help me to blow but I told him I don’t believe in that and that I was already doing well for myself”.



The ‘Party Gbee’ hitmaker and the ‘Highly Spiritual’ signee advised young artists not to let anyone impel them into doing things out of their will.