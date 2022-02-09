I was afraid to lose myself as a musician- Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena, Musician

Award-winning Highlife Musician and guitarist, Kwabena Kwabena, born George Kwabena Adu, has disclosed that, he was afraid of losing his music and recognition as a musician.

That, he said informed his decision to title his current song, “Afraid to lose”.



Kwabena Kwabena explained that, at a point in his music career, he realized that he was about losing something valuable to him, thus he needed to come up with such a title to remind him of himself.



Responding to a question in an interview with the host of Juke Box entertainment show on Atinka TV, Nana Adwoa Annan on the motive behind his new song titled, 'Afraid To Lose You', which was released on Friday, 28th January 2022, Kwabena Kwabena expressed that, “If you have ever been in a space where you are afraid to lose something, you will understand what I am talking about.

“It came out of the space where I felt I was losing something valuable, it’s like I was in the space where I thought I was losing my own music and everything I am as a musician, and around that time, the love I had for my music actually drew me to write the song and I realized at that point I was so afraid to lose myself as a musician,” he added.



However, the “Aso” hitmaker revealed that his upcoming annual concert will happen at the National Theatre soon, adding that his colleague celebrities including Afia, Adina, Cina Soul and Mr. Drew will be part.



Meanwhile, he disclosed that he has about 25 songs and his latest, “Afraid to lose you” marks his 3rd single.