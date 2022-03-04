0
I was almost beaten in Ashanti Region for recording ‘RnL' - Hiplife legend

Fri, 4 Mar 2022

Veteran hiplife artiste, Dominic Akorsah AKA, Zagidi Bogidi, has disclosed that he was almost beaten at an event in the Ashanti Region in the early 90s for his popular hit single ‘RnL’.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Zagidi Bogidi indicated that while at the venue, a member of his team gave him a tip that the crowd was furious and speculated that they will beat him up. As a result, he fled the venue without performing.

“There was a show at Garden City Hotel, and I was billed to perform. It wasn’t easy. I had to run out of the venue. A team member informed me that the crowd had planned to beat me up.

"At the time, there were no police to guard you as the young artists have it now. How much will be paid to wait around to be beaten? So I fled,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Speaking on the song, Zagidi Bogidi revealed that he recorded the song as a campaign or notice for the Asantes to change.

“Most of them were very angry. While promoting the song at a radio station in Kumasi, some listeners called to insult me, but I had no option,” he added.

Kindly watch the full interview below

