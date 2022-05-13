0
I was amazed when social media tagged me as VGMA Artiste of the year - Black Sherif

Black Sherif Screenshot 2022.png Black Sherif, Artiste

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Empire records signee, Mohammed Ishmael Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known in Showbiz as Black Sherif, said he was amazed when netizens tagged him on social media as a potential winner of the 2022 artiste of the year.

Speaking on TV3, an Accra-based television station on Thursday, May 11, 2022, he said it felt special to him that after just two years in the industry people tip him to win artist of the year.

“It felt so amazing to me seeing I have been tagged on social media as the artiste of the year. It felt very funny yet special to me that after just two years in the industry people rate me a possible artiste of the year,” he said.

He however believes he will soon win the artist of the year award and said Kidi truly deserves the accolade as the artist of the year award same as everyone in that category does.

“I believe in two or three years to come I can win that award. Kidi truly deserves the award, I'm his fan as well and I also think everyone in that category also deserves to win,” Black Sherif added.

Black Sherif was nominated in seven(7) categories in the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA’s). He won two out of the seven nominations, the new artiste of the year and Hip Hop song of the year with his second sermon hit.

His unique style of music has won him the heart of many music enthusiasts, a reason many netizens tipped him to win the VGMA Artiste of the year.

