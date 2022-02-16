I was belittled by my mates who entered university before me - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson speaks of her life in SHS

Yvonne says she failed her SSCE



My concentration was on entertainment during SHS, actress



Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has recalled a time in her life when friends tagged her as a 'failure.'



She was tagged a failure because she couldn't gain admission to the University after Senior High School.



Yvonne failed to write two elective subjects, Accounting and Costing during her SSCE.

This cut short her dream of furthering her education. Her classmates from Aggrey Memorial SHS including her best friend began looking down on her.



Speaking on Mahyease TV Show, the award-winning actress mentioned that she had to encourage herself by rewriting the papers she had failed.



Yvonne shorting after participating in the Miss Ghana competition in 2005 gained administration to the Central University.



"I studied Accounting and Costing at Aggrey Memorial but during the SSCE I didn't write these two papers ... I wasn't into studying. My concentration was on entertainment and performance. I regretted my decision, I watched all my classmates gain admission to the University while I stayed at home."



She furthered: "I participated in the Miss Ghana pageantry in 2005... I had some regrets after my classmates and my best friend stopped calling me after entering the university. I believe she started looking down on me. She might have thought that I wasn't a serious girl, she couldn't make it. I was pained and I just said to myself that I have to rewrite and make sure I get to school. It was right after Miss Ghana that I went to the Central University."

In 2020, Yvonne Nelson graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Master Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.



See the video below:



