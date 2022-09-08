0
I was bigger than Sarkodie before my 'Fa Ne' Fom hit song - DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto.jpeg DJ Azonto

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana's Amapiano 'King', DJ Azonto, says he is far bigger than Sarkodie even before his 'Fa Ne Fom' hit song gained massive traction.

DJ Azonto's assertion comes after he made comments about charging Sarkodie $200, 000 for a possible feature.

This comment from DJ Azonto who is touted as one of Ghana's richest musicians has drawn massive backlash in the showbiz circles with some fans saying that Sarkodie was way bigger than him.

But DJ Azonto in an interview said: " I am a big personality in Ghana's showbiz industry and Sarkodie can even attest to that. I was far bigger than him before my 'Fa Ne Fom' single.

"I'm here to stay in the music industry with some massive tunes for music lovers so they should watch out," he said.

DJ Azonto who is arguably Ghana's Amapiano King is currently promoting his "Add Wale" music video which comes with some danceable vibes.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
