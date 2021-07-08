I was born ready – Giovani speaks on his selection as host of Date Rush

Host of the popular television show, #DateRush on TV3, Giovani Caleb

Host of the popular television show, #DateRush on TV3, Giovani Caleb has opened up on his challenges and the overwhelming success of the just-ended seasons of the Date Rush.

He took over hosting duties from the show’s three-season host, Nii Kpakpo Thompson, after management of TV3 informed him of Nii Kpakpo’s relocation from Ghana, few days to the start of the new season.



Public expectation on Giovanni, who is also host of the 3FM Drive was huge, and he undoubtedly surpassed it with finesse and panache.



Sharing his experiences after successfully hosting the finalshow of what has become the most watched show on tv, Giovani said that years of experience in the entertainment industry adequately prepared him for such a moment. He knew he was capable of hosting the show.



“The experience has been a roller coaster ride for me. The initial doubts and public criticisms even before the first episode aired was quite unsettling but that encouraged me to prove the critics wrong with my craft”, Giovani said.

“I had a week’s notice to get ready for the show and like a soldier, I had to be ready because I knew that each step of the way will be critiqued and I will have no excuses if I did not give off my best” he added.



Giovani further revealed that though he has always loved to take up new challenges throughout his career, the public pressure after being announced as the new host of the show is the most intense reaction he has dealt with in his fourteen year career.



“Finally we are done and my deep appreciations are to God, my Family, Management of Media Generale, the production team and #DateRush’s global audience. Deep lessons have been learnt, feedback taken in good faith and all I can promise teeming fans of the show is that the next seasons can only better” Giovani said.