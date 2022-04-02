I was bounced a US Visa because I had no earrings, tattoos as a rapper – Veteran musician

Tordia Tsikago

Veteran musician, Tordia Tsikago born Patrick Gogoh has revealed that he was once denied a USA Visa due to his decent looks when he started as a rapper.

“I was about to travel abroad precisely the USA for a show but because of my decent appearance the embassy didn’t believe that I was a rapper at that time,” he told Amansan Krakye.



He added, “When I went for the Visa interview, they simply couldn’t believe that a whole musician who is famous wouldn’t have earrings and tattoos and some crazy kind of hairstyle to prove myself”.



Tordia Tsikago who is famously remembered for his beef in the 90s with Ex Doe disclosed that it was after being denied the Visa that he decided to do dreadlocks.

“They didn’t believe that a rapper would have looked like a pastor so they actually denied me the Visa to travel to the USA for the show I was invited to perform,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“So it was after that Visa denial, that I decided that I had to look artistic like a musician that’s how come I started doing my dreadlocks to fit what I was doing at that time,” he revealed.