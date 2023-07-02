'I was broke when your mum was pregnant but we kept you' – Shatta Wale as he marks daughter’s birthday

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has marked his daughter’s 13th birthday with an emotional message mixed with what has been termed as an indirect jab at Sarkodie.

In a social media post, Shatta said he got the child when he was broke but still told her mother to keep it.



"I Remember when your mother said she was pregnant. I was Damn broke. But something in me said 'Tell her to keep it'. I told her and she did."



Eulogizing his daughter's mother, he said, "Until today, I owe your mum and God will make me pay her back even though we went thru stress to get here. Now she is like a bestie to me. She calls me king. She calls me Daddy. I have forgiven her and she has done the same too.



"Even tho we can’t be together we have found a way to make you a happy child. Say thank you mummy every day because you have a very sweet mum, caring and respectful…just wait for your special gift when you are 16yrs. I love you cherissa NHYIRA Wale."

Read the post below:







