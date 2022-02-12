I was broken hearted for half a year – Akwaboah

Akwaboah

Singer cum songwriter, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah best known as Akwaboah, has disclosed that it took him six months to recover from a broken heart.

The artiste noted that just like any other human being he has been a ‘victim’ of the bitter side of love.



According to him, his broken heart was so painful that he couldn’t sleep properly for two weeks.



He recounted that though “you tell yourself you won’t think about it; before you realise it has flooded your mind and thinking, and you are unable to sleep the whole night.”



Speaking on the subject of love and valentine on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ Morning Show, he stated that when you love someone completely with all your heart and things go bad, it can take you a long time to heal and be whole again.



“For me, it took me about five to six months [when I experienced a broken heart],” he revealed.

The highlife artiste, however, said he has experienced both sides of love; the sweet and the bitter.



“Love has been fair to me but it has also been unfair to me,” he told host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



Akwaboah Jnr defined love as “one soul living in two bodies” thus creating an atmosphere of mutual understanding.



The ‘Love unfair’ hitmaker explained that when there is love each party likes what the other likes but even if one disagrees there is tolerance and mutual understanding.