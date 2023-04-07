0
'I was continuously poisoned by my cook' – BBNaija winner

Phyna 3dw.png Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has made a startling revelation in a new interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

The reality star revealed that her cook had been continuously lacing her food with poison until she found out.

According to her, she had been having stomach pains after she finishes having her meal; it came to light on a particular day she coughed out blood.

When she visited the doctor, after running various medical tests it was discovered that she was being poisoned.

"I have been fed poison continuously by my cook. I have seen a lot. Every time I finish eating, I have stomach pains until I went to the hospital to find out. i was told it was food poisoning," she stated.

