I was denied food at a restaurant because of my NDC affiliation – Mr. Beautiful

Mr. Beautiful 23.png Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney aka 'Mr. Beautiful'

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr. Beautiful, has revealed some challenges he has faced since endorsing former president Mahama and the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

The staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) member stated that a restaurant refused to sell food to him due to his affiliation with the party.

“I have gone to somewhere to buy food but the food vendor refused to sell the food to me just because of my die-hard affiliation to NDC and John Mahama. I remember I went to a certain restaurant to buy food but they insisted on not selling the food to me because they claim that I’m an NDC sympathizer," he told Amansan Krakye.

He also recounted an ordeal at a certain media house due to his political affiliation.

“I went to a certain TV station to pay for a TV advert but the owner of the TV station said he can’t work with me because I am a known follower of NDC,” he said in an interview on Property FM seen by MyNewsGh.com

"I have gone through a lot that’s why if I decide to write a book Ghanaians will know my story but I thank God that I paved the way for others to benefit today,” he added.

