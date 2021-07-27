I was drunk, I thought Patapaa was performing – Afia Schwarzenegger hits back at Wendy Shay again

• Afia Schwarzenegger has said she danced during Wendy Shay's performance because she was drunk

• She has shot down the mockery of being a ‘back-up’ dancer for the singer



•Afia said Wendy Shay sounded like Patapaa on stage



After several days of intense embarrassment and social media trolls, Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that she danced to Wendy Shay’s song during the launch of the Ghana Music Awards UK because she was under the influence of alcohol.



According to Afia, she wasn’t enjoying Wendy’s performance as many thought because alcohol took the better part of her.



It can be recalled that Wendy Shay who is alleged to have been silently beefing Afia Schwarzenegger threw a shade at the comedienne for dancing to her songs while she was performing at the event held in Accra on July 23, 2021.

In what was supposed to be her final words on stage, Wendy chose to throw jabs at her nemesis (Afia Schwarzenegger) who was captured vigorously dancing to her popular song ‘Stevie Wonder’.



“If you work hard and God blesses you, even your enemies will dance for you,” Wendy boldly said as she exited the stage.



It did not end there as Wendy Shay went ahead to post the video in which Afia Schwarzenegger was seen vibing to her performance on Instagram with the caption “Work hard till your critics become your back-up dancers.”



But Afia who seems to have had enough of the trolls has recorded a video of herself, explaining why she was caught dancing.



Aside blaming her conduct on alcohol, the comedienne said the whole time she thought it was Patapaa who was rahther performing.

“I heard Wendy Shay posted a video of me dancing to her songs on her page and labeled me a back-up dancer. I was drunk at that time and I thought Patapaa was the one performing on stage. She is aware that I was drunk because she sat on my chair and I sacked her. She knows I was sipping on some whiskey double black. I heard scopatumana on that stage. My fans should ignore reports that Wendy Shay embarrassed me on stage. Is Wendy Shay even an artiste?”



This is Afia Schwarzenegger’s second response after the incident. It can be recalled that she earlier gave a savage reply which read “When you meet 80% of your enemies in one room. Do your best to upset them more! Give them reasons to call their mallam and cry. After all their wishes failed.”



