I was duped by a Ghanaian - Businessman on why he works with Asians more

London-based business owner, Omono Asamoah has revealed that he was duped by a fellow Ghanaian business partner for about 40k pounds and only survived in the business with the help of an Asian.

In an interview with SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Omono disclosed that he used to send out shoes to a partner in Tottenham who sold them and sent the money back to him. However, he left for Korea without his knowledge.



“While I was sending the goods, he was busy blowing the cash. Another person called to inform me that he had left for Korea. The container cost about 30 to 40k pounds at the time. I planned to work with him for a while and travel back home but it didn't work. I lost weight in the first few days,” he disclosed.



Omono mentioned that he had no choice but to stay in London and hustle since he had no proper documents. He added that some Asian colleagues helped him revive the business.



“I met an Asian who helped me with the little money that I had. He found a warehouse for me to start the business,” he noted.

Asamoah owns a second-hand clothing business in Birmingham. He exports clothes to Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, etc.



