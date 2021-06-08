I was embarrassed in a plane from the Netherlands to Ghana - Plus size lady reveals

Caterer and founder of Bussi Deal Africa, Felicia Meley has revealed that her worst experience was on a flight to Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Felicia indicated that she felt awkward after a comment from a Ghanaian lady made about her weight.



“I was coming from Holland but we made a stop at Cairo before heading to Accra. The lady came in, saw me and said ‘what is this?’.



I didn't say anything to her throughout the journey. It was embarrassing for me,” she said.



The president of Bussi Plus Health Club added that due to her weight, she decided to quit boarding commercial buses.

“The last time was about 17 years ago. I don't like it when people board the car and pass comments about my weight. For taxis, I sit at the front seat so I have my own space,” Felicia added.



Bussi Plus Health Club is a group under the Bussi Deal Africa organisation. The club seeks to help and support plus size women in Ghana.



Kindly watch the full interview below



