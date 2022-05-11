I was expecting ‘Drip’ visuals to win Music Video Of the Year- Gambo

Ghanaian rapper, Gambo

Versatile Ghanaian rapper, Gambo, has disclosed that visuals for his ‘Drip’ track deserve 'Music Video of the Year' at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022.

According to the rapper, he ‘truly deserves it’.



“I was actually expecting Music Video of the Year, with Drip because if I line up the production, you’re going to know a lot of work went into it.



"Because I had Edem featured on the song, I had the beat played by Fortune Dane, I had the song mixed and mastered by Yaw Skyface.



"It featured Moesha Boduong, it was shot on Kempinski’s seventh floor and if you look at the press release that I did for the song, did a radio tour….. if you put the things I’ve done and put other Artistes it doesn’t match. I feel I truly deserve it.”



The Fast-Rising rapper, won Unsung Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, beating the likes of King Maaga, Ama Nova, ShugaLord, Bryan The Mensah, among several others.

He also went viral, the night he picked up his award for wrapping his hands around a lady’s waist without her permission.



Explaining the issue on GTV Breakfast Show, the rapper said they were posing for pictures when he placed his arms around the Presenter,, however, he didn’t know the interview had started.



He added that the lady is his friend and also apologized for doing that on camera.



The ‘Boys Ay3 Wild’ hitmaker, also mentioned that winning VGMA Unsung Artistes of the year has given him more exposure and people should look out for more Music from him.



Who is Gambo?

Bashir Annan (born April 8, 1995) better known by his stage name Gambo, is a Ghanaian Rapper, Songwriter and Singer.



He is a winner of Ghana Teens Choice Awards and is featured on different notable newspapers and magazines.



On February 5, 2020, Gambo broke unto the Music scene with his hit single “Kwacha”.



“Kwacha” is a Tanzanian word meaning money.



He also has other songs to his credit such Boys Ay3 Wild, Drip ft Edem, No stress, We Move, Beautiful among others.