I was harassed and insulted for ‘Mahama’ joke – OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comedian Obarima Amponsah, professionally known as OB Amponsah, reveals the threats and emotional trauma he suffered when he mentioned ‘Mahama’ in a joke.

Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, OB Amponsah said during one of his shows, a joke he made about the former President, John Dramani Mahama, exposed him to harsh insults from some Ghanaians and social media users.



His phone number was shared in WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms, for people to call and insult him for making fun of the former president’s name.



“The joke was actually about the name Mahama. The insults were overwhelming. My number was shared in WhatsApp groups just for people to insult me. Some can call and say, you are a fool then hang up the call. They really insulted me. It was not easy. I even cried,” he said.



Despite being having a successful career as an optometrist, he’s fast becoming a household name in the comedy industry. For OB Amponsah, comedy is a way to escape the harsh realities.

“I make people laugh because it’s fun. In fact, comedy is a safe haven for me. It’s a place I find comfort. So usually when I step on the toes of people, it worries me, but I see it to be part of the job.”



According to OB Amponsah, he aims to impact lives with the little he makes from comedy.



“There are a lot of people in the rural areas, their eyes are hurting them, and they need just a small remedy. That is the aim. So the little I make from comedy it will be going there, to impact lives,” OB Amponsah concluded.