I was heavily criticised for bowing to Dr. Sonnie Badu - Francis Amo

Dr Sonnie Badu annointed Francis Amo in his church

In 2021, there were several reports of musician Francis Amo, bowing to colleague musician, Dr Sonnie Badu in the USA.

Dr Sonnie Badu, at the Rockhill Chapel in Atlanta, USA, laid his hands on the Ghanaian musician and also prayed for him to have global favours.



Reacting to the event for the first time, a year after, in an interview with Kwaku Manu, monitored by GhanaWeb, Francis Amo said, he was not perturbed by the heavy criticism.



He explained that, though he is also a renowned musician, he didn't look at his status, age or money, but rather he yearned for the special anointing Dr Sonnie Badu has.

He reiterated that it was Dr Sonnie Badu's prayers that have opened doors for him in America.



"I called Dr Sonnie Badu on my 3rd day in the US to check up on him. Actually, I had done programmes with him in Ghana so we had that friendship between us...It was his PA Akua who bought a ticket for me to fly from Colombus to Atlanta...On the Tuesday of my visit, I was told to prepare to minister...It was after the ministration that he anointed my head with oil from the horn. He prophesized 'America will accept you'," and indeed America has accepted me," he mentioned.



Despite all his many breakthroughs, Francis Amo told Kwaku Manu that, he didn't have a rosy beginning.