‘I was in a secret love affair with Kwesi Arthur from 2018 to 2021’ – Efia Odo confirms

Efia Odo has finally admitted to being in an amorous relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur.
The popular Ghanaian socialite, in a new season of popular reality TV series, GH Queens, said their three-year relationship ended when he suddenly switched up on her.
Prior to this development, Efia Odo had severally insisted that her relationship with Kwesi Arthur was only platonic and vehemently denied ever dating the rapper on several platforms.
Although fans had always been skeptical about her claims, Efia Odo at that time, insisted that she was Kwesi Arthur’s biggest fan and nothing more.
Suddenly, things switched fast and Efia Odo has been witnessed on social media recently, attacking Kwesi Arthur on numerous occasions.
This was preceded by an announcement that she is no longer the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker’s ‘biggest fan.’
Efia Odo then decided to finally let the cat out of the bag when she was queried about her personal attacks at Kwesi Arthur in the new season of GH Queens.
“You guys didn’t know that I was in a secret relationship with Kwesi Arthur from December 2018 to December 2021. Now we don’t talk anymore, at all. He switched up fast and I kept asking myself who he is because I don’t know who he is anymore. Somebody you wake up to every day out of nowhere just switches up,” she told her friends.
Efia Odo said she has since been celibate as part of her healing process.
“From that moment that he and I broke up, I decided to be celibate. Not because of anything but because I just wanted to get Efia Odo back. But now praise the lord, I am very good,” she added.
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel
The genesis of the ‘Efia Odo-Kwesi Arthur’ rumoured relationship
Three years ago, Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, a guest in Efia's home for an interview, asked her if she had ever dated Kwesi and this was the response, "We just worked on the 'Nobody' video. We just became cool after that. Before we even met, I really liked him. I love him music, I love his vibe. He's got this street, hood-like Tema attitude. I like rap and he's a great lyricist.
“His words and his songs, sometimes you can relate to them as a human being, working so very hard to getting to where you are and people are trying to hate on you... It's a lot of things... I just love the way he is as a rapper, as a person and yeah, I like him.”
Efia Odo, at that time, revealed that she had no intentions to get intimate with Kwesi Arthur.
“I can simply and innocently crush on him just because of his personality and not like anything sexual," she stressed.
Kwesi Arthur released the hit song 'Nobody' featuring Mr Eazi in 2019. The music video starred Efia Odo as a lover of Arthur.
EB/BB