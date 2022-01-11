I was insulted for advising TT to save donation monies - DKB recalls ordeal

Comedian DKB

TT begs for financial support again

Comedian DKB insults critics



Things are difficult for me, Psalm Adjeteyfio



Comedian DKB has stated that he has been vindicated following a leaked audio that captures veteran actor, Psalm Adjetefio, better known as TT begging for leftover food from television presenter MzGee.



T.T barely four months after receiving an amount of GH¢50,000 from Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a donation for payment of his house rent and upkeep has once again cried for financial support.



According to him, he invested wisely the money received from Dr Bawumia reasons why he is left with nothing.

"People who used to help me have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the vice president has given me the money. But you would agree with me that such monies you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done. When you make investment too it will take time before you begin enjoying it," said the actor.



The latest revelation from the actor has attracted backlash from a section of the public who believe that Psalm Adjetefio has wasted all opportunities and support offered him by Ghanaians.



According to them, he should have saved parts of his donations, with others positing that the GH¢50,000 from Vice President was enough to cushion him.



Reacting to the news, Comedian DKB who was insulted last year based on a piece of harmless advice he gave the actor have noted that his critic should bow their heads in shame as it is clear that Psalm Adjetefio who has declared himself broke, did not heed to his advice of saving parts of his money for rainy days.



In a Facebook post dated January 10, he wrote: "All those who insulted me for advising him, see how stupid your faces look right now? Because of your hatred for a brother even when I'm telling the right thing you turn it into the wrong thing. Kwasiafuor! Come and insult me again, mmoa!"





Below is the statement from DKB which attracted insults from a section of the public including the actor:



“Please the GH¢50,00, if you are close to him [Psalm Adjeteyfio], let him know that it is investment money, not money to live off… it’s enough embarrassment to come out and be talking about him needing help, calling people for help, and doing interviews. It’s disheartening because it makes Creative Arts look bad. Now that he’s had 50, 000 he must invest it. He shouldn’t invest in transport or hospitality, he will regret. He should invest in basic necessities, simple ‘waakye’ and ‘koko’ (porridge) business. He has a brand name that is active, he can make it TT ‘waakye’ business and TT ‘sobolo’ business, and people will support”.



