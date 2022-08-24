'I was just using your wetness to turn over pages of the book' - KKD to girlfriend after turning her on

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD)

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah’s view on Togbe Afede XIV’s decision to return the ex-gratia paid him for serving on the Council of State was not a straightforward answer but featured details of the celebrated broadcaster’s sensual moments with his girlfriend.

The navigation was to encourage people to read wide and determine the relevance or otherwise of the Council of State which he described as a purposeless entity considering that the president of the country is, under no circumstance, obliged to heed the counsel of the “body of prominent citizens, analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system, which advises the president on national issues”.



"I am an avid reader; my girlfriend gets upset sometimes,” KKD, as he is affectionately called, said on JoyNews. “There was a time we were lying in bed; I will read and I will touch her. And she thought we were going to make love and she rose over to it. And I said ‘no no, I was just using the wetness to turn over the pages’. I read because that’s who I am.”



“Go and read the constitution, find out about the Council of State; what exactly do they do? Is it purposeful? And if it is purposeful, is the president obliged to take their advice? He’s not so why do we have it? It’s purposeless. It’s a purposeless gathering of great people that serves as nothing but that wastes money. And that is what I love Togbe for,” KKD remarked.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state in June this year returned over GH¢365.392.67 paid to him as ex-gratia for his membership in the Council of State between 2017 and 2020, a development that became topical as it divided opinions.



Togbe Afede XIV explained that having received salaries for same, it was not proper for him to accept the amount, citing the period of time as another factor.

“I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated. I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However. I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” the former President of the National House of Chiefs mentioned.



Asked what he makes of the decision to reject the ex-gratia, KKD applauded Togbe Afede XIV while making a suggestion.



He said: “I agree with him for returning the money. On the other hand, he could have chosen to receive the money and publicly or silently given it to charity. But you see, every nation will have certain watershed moments where one of our own will show a path of selflessness.”



Meanwhile, Togbe Afede XIV has said he will still reject the ex-gratia if paid to him. Speaking at a youth empowerment forum, he said: “Yes, I will do it again [reject ex-gratia], because our country is a very poor country so anybody who sacrifices or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate”.



