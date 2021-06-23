I was kidnapped while attempting to enter Italy - Young man reveals

A barber, Noah Quansah has shared his experience of how he attempted to travel to Italy on a boat from Libya.

Speaking with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Noah indicated that he has always wanted to leave Ghana because of the hardship. According to him, he stayed in Libya for 2 years and decided to continue his journey to Italy.



He revealed that after paying the agent, they were transported to the shoreline where their journey would begin. While waiting, they were attacked and kidnapped by ‘Asthma boys’ (known for such operations).



“The asthma boys kept us for 6 months. We had to call our families to send money for our release. Eventually, we left but on our way to town, Libya police arrested us but treated us as refugees,” Noah said.

He got back to the country in 2008. Mr Quansah further disclosed that he would choose to do back to Libya any day than stay in Ghana. He believes life in Ghana has gotten worse than before.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



