I was lucky to marry a woman with a 'big backside' and good character – Rev. Obofour

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev. Asanteman Bofour also known as Rev. Obofour has showered praises on her wife, Queen Ciara for her submissiveness.

According to him, even though his wife is well endowed, she has been serving him relentlessly to the extent that she could cook for him at midnight when he returns home late.



The prophet admitted that he was fortunate to have met such a woman who does not complain about anything and has a good character that has contributed enormously to his success in life.



"I married a woman with a big ass but has sense. I can’t deceive you people. I always crave women with big asses so I am praising what I have. Otherwise, people would accuse me of being a womanizer. I checked her brain before considering the ass. I was lucky she has a big butt but the brain was the most important thing to me.



"One that can prepare food for you at any time, not the one who will be murmuring when you wake her up. I don’t just praise people easily. When I got to know my wife I did not have money like today yet she regards me. She could be cooking for me at 2 am when I return home late,” Rev. Obofour said while preaching to his congregants.



He further advised men who fancy women with big ass to assess their character very well before deciding to marry them.



He stressed that focusing on the person’s ass alone without checking the character might lead one to doom if care is not taken.

“A woman who serves you tirelessly even if you don’t have money. So if you don’t have good character and you have a big ass then it's useless. It's like being a fool with a big ass, men will have an affair with you but you wouldn’t gain anything. So if you want to marry one, check her character otherwise you are doomed.”



His advice comes as some men are more concerned about a woman’s ass in terms of choosing a partner and do not check other traits of the person.



Watch the video below







SB/BB



