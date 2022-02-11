I was nearly raped by an uncle - Lady recounts

Nana Ama Fosua Erskine, Aspiring broadcast journalist

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Aspiring broadcast journalist, Nana Ama Fosua Erskine has revealed that her uncle tried to have sex with her whiles living with him and his family.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nana Ama indicated that she moved to Accra in 2017 for school. According to her, her mother spoke to a distant relative who invited her to stay.



“After my mother called, he said I should come to stay with him at 1st junction. But after I came to stay with him, it became a whole issue. At a point, he would complain when I put on lights to study.”



“At a point, my uncle wanted to sleep with me. He is a Pentecost elder, so I don’t want to talk about it much. I informed my mom, and she got angry, but I told her to be calm because I had nowhere else to go,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Nana Ama’s time at her uncle’s house was traumatizing. According to her, she had to move out to find shelter in a mission house.

“If I wanted to learn, I moved to a Pentecost church in the area. Whenever I got back from evenings lectures, the gates would be locked,” she revealed.



Nana Ama completed the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2019.



Kindly watch the full interview below



