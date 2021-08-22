I was never Daddy Lumba’s lover – Ateaa Tina

• Ateaa Tina says her relationship with Lumba was professional

• The singer says she never dated Lumba



• The working relationship between them, she says, is still cordial



On the back of claims she was warming the bed of Daddy Lumba while working with him, backing vocalist, Ateaa Tina who is now embarking on a solo career in music has said she never dated the highlife music legend.



In her interview with Delay, Ateaa Tina said she was not surprised about rumours of their amorous relationship because it is human nature. She added that claims Daddy Lumba was a womanizer also fueled rumours of their supposed romantic relationship.



“I never dated Daddy and in fact, every lady who has worked with Daddy, there have been claims they dated but that’s untrue. When I asked why, they said Kwadwo likes women,” Ateaa Tina remarked.

Speaking further about her journey with Lumba, Ateaa said it began when she was 19 years old.



She recalled how their path crossed, saying she was introduced to Daddy Lumba by a renowned Holland-based music producer Kweku Mensah who was her manager.



“Kweku Mensah had worked with him for a while. I backed a number of people in Europe. When they were about to record ‘Mema Afa Wotrim Ne’ album, Daddy Lumba informed him that he has no backing vocalist so Kwaku Mensah introduced me to him,” she said.



“Daddy tried me; he was happy about my works. Later, he said he wanted us to do a duet album. We did ‘Bubra’,” Tina added.



Ateaa Tina, a mother of four, has collaborated with Daddy Lumba to release five albums. They are ‘Mema Afa Wotrim Ne’, ‘Bubra’, ‘Odo Bewu’, ‘Ahenfo Kyiniye’ and ‘Give Peace a Chance’.

She recently collaborated with Okyeame Kwame on 'By Force'.







Watch the interview below:



