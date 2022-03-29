I was never a suspect in my late wife’s murder – Chris Attoh breaks silence after 3 years

Chris Attoh and his late wife

Actor Chris Attoh is finally opening up three years after his second wife, Bettie Jenifer, was shot dead in 2019.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Chris Attoh denied claims that he was a suspect in his wife’s murder.



According to him, per the law, the Police invited the close friends and family of Bettie Jenifer to ask questions which could possibly aid in the investigations.



Chris Attoh stated that if truly he had a hand in anything that happened to his late wife, the law would have dealt with him accordingly.



“I was never a suspect in Bettie’s murder. I would never be, I loved Bettie very much and in cases like this, it is natural for law enforcement to speak to loved ones and close ones but by all means, it should not mean you are labelled the suspect. If I did anything, then I probably won’t be here,” he noted.



Among other things, he also chose to not discuss other rumours including the assertion that his late wife had another husband.



Chris Attoh explained that his late wife was an incredible, loving and caring human being, hence he wants to honour her memory and not discuss any controversy that sprung up after her death.

“I loved her deeply and when she passed, it was very traumatic and very hard for me. Out of respect for loved ones and everything that I went through, I have decided not to comment on events that happened then. It is also my way of cherishing the love we shared and celebrating that, it’s in the past now.”



Chris Attoh’s late wife,Bettie Jenifer, was shot dead in May 2019.



She was killed by an unidentified male while leaving her office in Maryland in the US, after work.



Bettie was shot at multiple times by a man Police say was black, while she walked to her car in the parking lot of her office at 6300 Block of Ivy Lane around 5:00pm.



One of the bullets fatally hit her during the attack. Police declared her dead on the scene.



Bettie Jenifer passed away less than a year after she got married to Chris Attoh. The couple had tied the knot on Saturday, October 8, 2018, in Accra.

Months after his wife passed, Chriss Attoh lost his father. Chris Attoh’s father, who was the Ajumako Mantse of Jamestown, died at age 92.



Nii Fred Attoh passed away on October 15 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment for a long period.



Chris Attoh revealed that 2019 was a tough year for him because of these incidents, adding that he kept himself busy to help deal with the loss.



“When I received the news that my father had passed I was still in the place of healing from what had happened earlier and it was a hard year but I believe my dad had also led a very colourful life and had prepared us for that,” he said.