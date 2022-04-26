I was never arrested for fraud - Nana Agradaa clarifies

Nana Agradaa now named Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng

Why Nana Agradaa was arrested in April 2021

Former fetish priestess shares her encounter with God



Nana Agradaa believes some persons caused her arrest



Former fetish priest, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, has explained that she was never arrested over fraud charges as speculated by 'haters' and persons who still doubt her repentance.



After a year of her arrest, the evangelist has given the side of her story and reasons why she suspects that some persons were behind her 'unfair' arrest that caused her public ridicule.



The preacher who recently opened a church in Accra has explained that she is only honouring her promise to God for vindicating her and also saving her life.

The born-again fetish priest who spoke to Abeiku Santana in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Okay FM on April 25 indicated that her 2021 arrest was caused by her failure to pay her television licence not because she was sighted for fraud.



This witnessed National Security Operatives arresting and detaining the former Money doubler and spiritualist famed for her 'Sika Gari' money ritual.



Detailing her encounter with God, she explained: "I was baptized in February 2021 but I went back to my old ways. I had repented but I hadn't accepted Jesus Christ. I have a major problem in my life that led me to Christ.. after I went back to my shrine, National Security Operatives came to arrest me in April.



"Point of correction, nobody arrested me because of fraud. They arrested me because of my TV License. I had a licence but I was told I had to pay every month for 5 years. They came because I hadn't paid for just a month, this was why I was arrested. There were over 49 persons with expired licences but I was the only one arrested... they didn't use the right means to arrest me. They weren't fair to me but through it all, I prayed to God to save me. I had an encounter with God during that period and I knew that some persons had planned my arrest just to disgrace me."



Evangelist Oduro Koranteng furthered: "I promised God that I wil denounce my gods to serve Him and preach His word if He delivers me, which He did. After, a man of God also caused my arrest because I had fought him. I was arrested and spent a night at the Police Headquarters. After my release on Saturday, I went to church on Sunday to rededicate my life to Christ."