I was never told why my show was taken off GHONE TV – Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku was the host of ‘Bukom Banku Live Show’ on GHONE TV

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku has disclosed that he still hasn't been told why his show was taken off air at GHONE television.

It can be recalled that Bukom Banku who presented a social development show on GHONE TV dubbed ‘Bukom Banku Live Show’ was taken off air for reasons unknown to the public.



Earlier on GHONE's official Twitter page, it was established that the ‘Bukom Banku Live Show’ was aired to ease tension ahead of the 2020 polls, and as such there was the need to discontinue it since the elections were over.



But reacting to this, Bukom Banku said he was totally shattered and embarrassed when his program was taken off the air.

Stressing on how important the program meant to him, Bukom Baku said he is ready to apologize to Nana Aba Anamoah if need be.



“I am ready to apologize to Nana Aba Anamoah when I’m told what I did. But as things stand, I don’t know what I did. Someone called me to tell me that I have been sacked. I was embarrassed,” he said on GTV.