I was on the sea for 2 months, earnings helped me build one bedroom house at 14 - Francis Amo

Francis Amo is a gospel musician

Ghanaian gospel musician, Francis Amo, has opened up about how he struggled to get to where he is now in life.

According to him, life at the beginning stage was not all rosy for him, especially, coming from a fisherfolk family.



He said he started hunting for fish at a very young age because that was the major occupation for the men in his family.



Though a profitable venture, he told Kwaku Manu in an interview, monitored by GhanaWeb that, the job on the sea came with its own challenges.



The challenge, he explained, included coming face to face with some of the spirits of the sea.

He added that this is the reason some of the leaders among the fisherfolk fortify themselves spiritually.



"I have been on the sea for 2 months. It wasn't easy, but because we were born into a family of fisherfolks, we were not scared. For 2 months, I was on the sea hunting for fish. From Cape Coast to Cote DIvoire, then to Nigeria and back to Cape Coast...There are days on the sea you see a lot of spiritual things while on the sea. Some come in the form of wind, waves etc. Some of our fathers are seers, others also go to the sea with spiritual backings just to get plenty harvest...It is a profitable venture," he explained



He also told the host that he built his first house, a one-bedroom building, at the age of 14 from the earnings of his fishing job.



"I was able to build my one-room house at the age of 14 in Cape Coast," he added.