I was once told D-Black is wasting his money on me – Sefa

Sefa recounts the worst encounter in her music career

Sefa narrates her experience as an underground artiste



Sefa trolled on social media



Ghanaian musician, Sefa, has painfully recounted an instance where she was trolled for not gaining her breakthrough in music.



Sefa said a Twitter user once advised her manager, D-Black, to stop investing in her craft at a time she was still establishing her feet in the industry.



Describing the moment as the worst in her music career so far, Sefa said this particular individual questioned her worth and made her feel useless.



“There was this time I went on Twitter and someone was like D-Black is wasting his money on Sefa. He is investing so much and we are not even seeing anything. When I saw that, I was very hurt. I was so hurt. I didn’t reply the person but I feel like people don’t know what we go through behind the scenes. They don’t know the late nights and they don’t know how hard it is when you sit down and rack your brain.