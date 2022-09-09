0
I was one of the most handsome guys on KNUST campus, ladies loved me - Blakk Rasta

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blakk Rasta has disclosed that he was among the finest gentlemen in his days as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology (KNUST).

According to the reggae musician, he was a lady's man who received several compliments from female students due to his charming Chinese eyes and his clean haircut.

The sad reality was that he wasn't bold enough to approach women due to his shy personality.

Blakk Rasta made this known in an interview on 'The Lowdown' with Ismail Akwei on GhanaWeb TV.

"I was one of the most handsome on campus. My face caught a lot of people. I didn't have dreadlocks but I had a unique face that people said I had Chinese eyes and a lot of the girls loved my Chinese eyes but, I was so shy I could never approach any girl."

He added that a one-time performance on a big stage made him popular on KNUST campus as the crowd was wowed by his performance.

"Because of my philosophies, people will gossip and you will get popular. I became more popular when I started singing. When 'Agoro' came to the university campus, I was invited to come and perform." Blakk added.



