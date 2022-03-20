0
I was paid GH¢40 after shooting a Kumawood movie 5 months ago - Brother Sammy

Brother Sammy Arrest.png Brother Sammy

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Brother Sammy has disclosed the amount of money he was given when he shot movie scenes with some Kumawood actors.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz show, the hilarious worshipper said after he was invited by Dr. Likee and Papa Kumasi to cast in a skit and a series, he was given GH¢40.00 and also on a different Kumawood set with the late actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko an amount of 50 cedis was given to him.

According to him, he was in wonderland and asking himself so many questions as to whether the amount that was given to him was just a special case or it was really the standard of payment in the movie industry.

Brother Sammy was contributing as the guest when the issue about the state of the Ghanaian movie industry was brought on board for discussion.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
