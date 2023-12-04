‘I was pained when my PA accused me of being a lesbian’ - Mona Gucci

Ghanaian entertainment personality and socialite, Mona Gucci, has said that she was 'pained' when rumours about her being a lesbian became rife on social media with some persons castigating her.

According to her, she decided not to speak about the issue but the recent fracas between Kuami Eugene and his house help has triggered her to address the accusations.



She narrated how she helped a lady who came from a poor background and later became her Personal Assistant (PA), but was influenced by some persons she knows to fuel the lesbianism rumours and disgrace her.



Mona Gucci stated that she was hurt when somebody she helped allowed herself to be used by some individuals to tarnish her image.



“There were some issues on social media about me being a lesbian, I hope we all remember that issue. It hurts for someone to take care of his child to this stage, then someone you wanted to help would tarnish your image. Later I realized some people were influencing and giving her money to take such action,” she said.



Mona Gucci went ahead to recount how she encountered her PA whose identity was not disclosed and helped her.

“Kuami Eugene and his house help’s story has unlocked issues I didn’t want to comment on. A year ago a certain girl came to our premises (Onua TV) for an audition but unfortunately, she wasn’t picked. One day when I closed from work she met me after work and spoke to me about her passion for the media job and claimed I was her idol and wanted me to guide her.



“Listening to her story I realized she comes from a poor background so I took very good care of her and people around me know this. There was an issue and I fired my PA but I was childish in taking that decision because I didn’t allow her to explain herself after working with her for quite some time. From there I gave her position to the new girl yet she permitted herself to be used against me,” she narrated.



It will be recalled that rumours of Mona Gucci being a lesbian were prevalent on social media but she remained tight-lipped over the period.



Kuami Eugene and his house help’s controversy opened the door for her to speak on how she felt during those moments and explain how it came about.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel

You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







SB/BB



Watch the video below



