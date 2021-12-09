I was picked to replace Becca after she withdrew from TV3 Mentor 2 - Cee

Cee, Gospel Musician

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

TV3 Mentor Season 2 was hit with some allegations from songstress Rebecca Acheampong popularly known as Becca when she had wanted to participate in the station's reality show.

The songstress accused the media house of some misconduct in relation to some secret test conducted without her knowledge. She finally withdrew from the reality show.



In her replacement, TV3 picked the now popular gospel musician Cee of Ampong and Isaac group fame under Bandex.



Cee speaking to Ntiamoah Williams in an interview narrated how she didn't qualify for the main Mentor stage after three regional auditions until she was placed on the waiting list in Takoradi with ten others. From Ashanti to Western and to the Eastern Region.



She claims she was made one of eleven "standbys" by the organizers just in case a contestant withdraws from the competition for some unknown reason.

Cee says she was picked to represent the Ashanti Region after Becca withdrew from the competition.



Cee is set to launch her 4th studio album in America.



Watch the full video



