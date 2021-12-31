I was pregnant when I met my husband - Funny Face’s baby mama reveals

Vanessa with Funny Face

Vanessa promises to reveal new husband

Funny Face threatened to kill Vanessa



Vanessa broke up with Funny Face while talking with new man



Baby mama of Funny Face, Vanessa, has revealed in an interview that she was pregnant when she met her current husband.



Speaking on Royal TV with presenter Papa Kumasi, she asked for the presenter not to doubt her when she claims to be married and went ahead to show the presenter an image on her phone to affirm her claim.



“Don’t doubt me I said I’m married, I was pregnant when I met my current husband, we were talking, talking, talking. When I got back from Kumasi, I broke up with him (Funny Face). There was no relationship between Yaw Boateng (Yaw Boateng) and myself and I was pregnant,” she revealed.

In a recent video, Vanessa made public the news that she was happily married, only about three months after Funny Face was released from the psychiatric hospital.



This was also after the comedian had been granted GH¢20,000 bail for threatening to kill her.



It will be recalled that the comedian underwent two medical examinations at the Accra Psychiatric hospital as part of the court’s order because he was diagnosed with mental illness.



