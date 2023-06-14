4
Menu
Entertainment

I was pressured to crown Kuami Eugene as the 'King of Future Highlife' in Ghana – Amakye Dede

Amakye Dede Crowning Kuami Eugene Amakye Dede crowning Kuami Eugene

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has disclosed that he was compelled by some external forces to bestow the title of the ‘king of future highlife’ title on Kuami Eugene.

It can be recalled that following that particular incident, Amakye Dede had faced numerous criticisms from various individuals in the music industry, including record producer Zapp Mallet.

However, clarifying the circumstances surrounding his decision in an interview with Asaase radio, Amakye Dede said,

"Although I went ahead with it, it was not my personal choice. They pressured me into crowning Kuami Eugene.”

To buttress his point, the veteran highlife singer also disclosed that he initially handed over the crown to someone else to present, but was later persuaded to proceed with the act.

The "Su fre wo Nyame," said he reluctantly carried out the gesture.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers