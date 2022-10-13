I was raped by 21 men in Libya – Ghanaian man claims

Madea, a popular Germany-based Ghanaian gay, has recounted a painful ordeal in Libya where he was raped by 21 men.

The 30-year-old gay said he was unfortunate to have found himself in that particular setting where people of his caliber barely survive.



Narrating his bitter experience, Madea said he was kidnapped and kept in a room for one month where over 20 men sexually assaulted him.



“I was kidnapped and raped by 21 men while being kept in a certain room for almost one month. It was just two people among them that first kidnapped me, but they kept on bringing their friends to sleep with me. I even felt sick in the process. I was fortunate enough that they were the type of men that usually ejaculate early,” he told Zionfelix.



He further disclosed the conditions he had to fulfill before being set free.



“One of the guys tried to rescue me, but on a condition. He admitted that he is gay but his friends are those who sleep with me for fun. He was sent to kill me, so he came in with a gun fully loaded with bullets. He placed the gun down and decided to have a conversation with me. He told me to make him happy and he would set me free. And for someone who can kill you at anytime, I had to go the extra mile and impress him. I did all the nice things you can think about,” he added.

Narrating further, Madea, who was then an immigrant, said he had to escape to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea, where a lot of horrible things happened.



“A lot of things happened at sea. Two boats capsized right in front of me. One of the boats contained a pregnant Ghanaian woman and her husband. We had to immediately speed up before the rescue team got there else we would have been arrested. I can’t suffer in the hands of 21 men and be thrown in jail where I would be fed to more men.”



EB/BOG