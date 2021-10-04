I was sacked from a job interview because I stole chicken in a TV commercial – Nii Saka Brown

• Nii Saka Brown has narrated an incident where he was sacked from a job interview because of an advert he featured in.

• According to the actor, the MD of the company accused him of being a bad influence on children



• He however believes acting has been beneficial to him



Celebrated Ghanaian movie star, Nii Saka Brown, has recalled an incident where his success on the screen turned out to be the cause of him being refused a job opportunity.



In an interview with Oman Channel sighted by GhanaWeb, the actor, who was counting some of the moments his popularity has earned him favours, disclosed that he has been in situations where the story was in the reverse.



Narrating his ordeal, Nii Saka Brown said he once went for a job appointment after he had featured in a popular TV commercial for Gino tomato paste.

According to him when he got the premises of the company he was seeking to be employed in, a child of the Managing Director made him out as a character from a TV commercial. He explained that, that was what ruined his chances of getting the job.



“There are times whereby virtue of the work some people tend to dislike you. I remember I once went to a place to look for a job and a lady there saw me and said Nii Saka Brown, what are you doing here? And I said I want to see your MD. The lady said let’s go. At the time I had featured in a Gino advert in which I stole chicken in someone’s house.



We got to the office and I am sure the man didn’t make me out. So, the lady said, Director, do you know Him? He is Nii Saka Brown, the one who stole chicken in the Gino advert and that was when the man sacked me,” he posited.



Asked what was the Managing Director’s justification for sacking him and refusing him the job offer, the actor said he was accused of being a bad example to children.



“It was because of the chicken. When the man got angry, I thought he was joking. But he said what are you people teaching our children, to go and steal chicken?

“I said sir, it was an advert I shot for a company I am not the one who wrote the script. But he said no, you should be sensible enough. I was still smiling and the lady was now feeling uncomfortable. But the man insisted that I should get out of his office. I couldn’t move my leg. I lost that business because of that advert,” he stated.



He however stated that despite encountering such incidents in his career, acting has been beneficial to him.



Watch the interview below:



