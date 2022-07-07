0
I was sad and broken when Michael Dwamena died - Knii Lante

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, Knii Lante has revealed he was broken and confused when he lost his friend Michael Dwamena.

The ‘Baby Take Good Care’ hitmaker revealed he lost control of his thoughts and emotions when he received the news of the passing of the ‘Ngozi’ hitmaker.

Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on the 3FM drive, Knii described the late singer as a very good friend whom he mostly went to Zapp Mallet’s studio with.

“It was sad and I was broken. It was coming at a time when ‘Terry Bonchaka’ had also passed. They were my friends and we used to go to the studio together. It was terrible,” Knii said.

Knii Lante featured on Michael Dwamena’s hit song titled ‘Ngozi’. According to him, his feature on the song was not planned; it just happened.

“I remember coming from lectures and sitting in front of the gate to Zapp’s studio. Michael came out and saw me and insisted I come inside and do something," he said.

Knii said his verse on the song earned him a nickname. He was usually referred to as ‘Dr. Shawele’.

Michael Dwamena passed away in a Texas hospital on Monday, July 28, after complaining of a stomach ache.

Knii Lante recently released a lovers rock single titled ‘Bestie’.

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor
