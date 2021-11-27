I was scared to host United Showbiz – Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is hostess of United Showbiz on UTV

Celebrated Ghanaian movie star, Nana Ama McBrown, has revealed she was scared to host a live TV show.

According to her, she did not find herself confident enough to engage Ghanaians on the show but Fadda Dickson inspired her.



She told Nana Aba on Starr Chat that, “I was scared from the beginning. It was a live show and I didn’t know how it was going to be.



"I didn’t want Ghanaians to attack me, and my family or get into my personal life, I don’t like controversies or anything to dent my brand. I was finding it difficult from the beginning but Fadda Dickson encouraged me to guide me on the show. Fadda is always there for everyone “

She also applauded her usual pundits, Arnold, Bullgod and A-Plus for their immense contributions and the support from viewers.



She also revealed that her memoir will be released in January next year and it will feature her twenty years journey in the entertainment industry and other interesting steps along the making of her brand.