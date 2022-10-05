I was selling weed before it became legal – Vic Mensa

American rapper and singer of Ghanaian descent Vic Mensa

American rapper and singer of Ghanaian descent Vic Mensa without mincing words has stated he used to sell weed in America far before it was legalised in some States including his.

Guesting on Showbiz 360 on Accra-based TV3, host Giovanni Caleb brought up Vic’s benevolence in providing fuel worth US$10,000 to people free of charge.



Explaining how he got the wherewithal to embark on that activity, the businessman mentioned his establishment called 93 Boyz.



“So 93 Boyz, I just launched the first black-owned weed brand – it’s cannabis, in Illinois. It’s legal now,” Mensa said.



“You know, I’ve been selling it far before it was legal but now I’m selling it [legally and openly],” he added.



When his attention was drawn to Ghana’s prohibition for the substance, the rapper stated clearly, “I don’t sell it here [in Ghana].”



“I don’t have it here, don’t check me for it, you won’t find it,” he stressed and laughed.

Born Victor Kwesi Mensah, the singer highlighted how “the weed and the gas give-away” are tied into his upcoming concert “the Black Star Line Festival in a lot of ways.”



“What we’re looking to do is also to reinvest [in the community],” he explained.



“I think the narrative with Black communities in America, as well as the continent at large, has always been extraction; it’s always people come and they extract our resources, they extract our labour, they extract our value, and so with this Black Star Line Festival, our purpose is to not only come and profit or capitalise from the continent, but to really bring resources, and talent, an we’re working on providing clean water,” Vic Mensa elaborated.



“We’re partnering with some organisations, one of which my father started that we’ve already built a water hole, in Koftown [Koforidua] where my family is,” the Hiphop celebrity revealed.



He also mentioned an all-Ghanaian local team including Mr Alvin Bekoe and his outfit BBnZ Live.



According to chicago.gov, “as of January 1, 2020,recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products are legal in the State of Illinois.”