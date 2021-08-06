I was shocked to see all GH15, 000 worth of tables at my album launch fully booked - KiDi

• KiDi said Ghanaians patronized his event despite criticizing him

• He said the GHC15,000 worth of tables which were labeled exorbitant were fully booked



•KiDi launched his ‘Golden boy’ album on July 29, 2021



Ghanaian afrobeats singer, KiDi has expressed shock at how Ghanaians highly patronized his ‘Golden Boy’ album launch despite subjecting him to immense criticisms.



He said in spite of the numerous criticisms that his ticket rates were expensive, all GHC15, 000 worth of tables were fully booked.



One can recall that KiDi was subjected to attacks on social media for charging what was described as exorbitant fees as ticket rates for his ‘Live with KiDi’ concert which took place on July 29, 2021, in Accra.

This was after he took to Twitter to announce that the ticket prices and packages ranged from GHC3,000 to GHC15,000.



But fast forward after a successful event, the 'Touch it' hitmaker said he never anticipated such a packed audience at his event.



“When I got to the venue and realized the place was fully packed I was shocked because of the earlier criticisms. A lot of people misunderstood the flyer, pricing and everything. As soon as people saw the GHC, 15,000, all hell broke loose. A lot of people threw shots at me and questioned my worth because of that money. I think I’m worth everything so if you tell me I’m not worth that amount, it is shady and disrespectful.” He stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Watch the video below



