‘I was side-lined, downgraded for acting in 'twi' speaking movies’ – Gloria Sarfo alleges

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo

• Gloria Sarfo has recalled some painful moments in her acting career

•According to the actress, she was ‘punished’ by english producers for playing twi speaking roles



•Gloria said most of her colleagues thought she was un-educated



Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo has revealed that featuring in the ‘twi-speaking’ Efiewura series somewhat limited her chances of participating in english-speaking movies.



According to Gloria, she was sidelined by producers of english-speaking movies because of her role in the local television series.



Touching more on her ordeal, she disclosed that people downgraded her and even thought that she was not well-educated at a point.



“There was one thing that was affecting my brand; the fact that I was doing ‘Efiewura’. You know, we all believe in speaking english. If you do something in your local language, you are neglected. Someone told me if I did not do english movies, I wouldn’t get to play the role of a rich man’s daughter,” she stated in an interview with Citi TV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) award winner also recounted instances where she played lead roles in some movies but was never used for promo works.



“Sometimes I did movies, and they would not even put me on the poster,” she stated.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Gloria’s role in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later, landed her the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.



Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com



