I was supposed to be an architect – Coded of 4×4

Coded 4x4.png Coded of 4X4 musical group

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Coded of defunct Ghanaian hip-life musical group 4X4, has disclosed that growing up, he planned to become an architect and not a musician.

According to him, the idea of becoming an architect was his dad’s because he was a contractor and hence, wanted him to become an architect.

“When I started music, my father wasn’t too happy about it, until I joined a group and out of that, I got the chance to travel to America. That really changed my dad’s perception about it”, he said.

Coded explained that, during that time, his group had released their debut single which was doing very well on the market. “We were one of the youngest guys at that time to acquire a Yankee visa, so that excitement alone changed my dad’s perception about me doing music”.

Coded further stated that he has always known that music is his first love even though his father wanted him to become an architect in the future.

